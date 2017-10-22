Ophir Energy PLC (OPHR.L)
Mon, Oct 2 2017
BRIEF-Ophir awarded upstream construction contract
* OPHIR EQUATORIAL GUINEA (BLOCK R) LTD, HAS AWARDED UPSTREAM CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT FOR FORTUNA FLNG PROJECT TO SUBSEA INTEGRATION ALLIANCE
BRIEF-Joint venture of Subsea 7 and Schlumberger wins Ophir Energy contract
* Subsea 7 announced contracts awarded to Subsea Integration Alliance
UPDATE 1-Ophir Energy H1 revenue surges on higher commodity prices
Sept 14 Oil and natural gas producer Ophir Energy Plc on Thursday reported a 69.5 percent rise in first-half revenue, helped by higher commodity prices.
UPDATE 1-Ophir to cut 15 pct jobs amid oil price glut
July 12 Ophir Energy Plc will cut about 15 percent of its global workforce, the UK oil and gas explorer said on Wednesday, as low oil prices force producers to trim costs.
Ophir to borrow $1.2 billion from Chinese banks for Fortuna floating LNG
AMSTERDAM British oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy plans to borrow $1.2 billion from Chinese banks to back the development of its Fortuna floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) export project in Equatorial Guinea.
