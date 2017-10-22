Orange SA (ORAN.PA)

Orange to launch online banking service on Nov. 2 PARIS French telecoms group Orange plans to launch an online banking service on Nov. 2 as it seeks to add another source of revenue to its core services.

Orange Egypt to receive 4G frequency on Thursday CAIRO, Sept 27 Orange Egypt is set to receive the wireless frequency it needs to deliver 4G mobile services on Thursday, the company said.

France likely to cut Orange stake, executive says WARSAW, Sept 14 The French government is likely to reduce its 23 percent stake in telecommunications company Orange, the company's head of European operations said on Thursday.

Orange Polska has room to pay dividend in 2020 WARSAW, Sept 4 Orange Polska, part of France's Orange, sees room for a dividend payout in 2020, the company's Chief Financial Officer Maciej Nowohonski said on Monday.

UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia will not become French or merge with Orange -Vivendi CEO to paper MILAN, July 29 Top shareholder Vivendi has no plans to merge Telecom Italia with Orange nor to make it French, Chief Executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine told newspaper La Stampa in an interview published on Saturday.

