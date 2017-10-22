L'Oreal SA (OREP.PA)

L'Oreal CEO foresees no changes in the shareholding of the company PARIS, Oct 20 L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said on Friday he did not foresee changes in the shareholding structure of the French cosmetics group following the death of major shareholder Lillian Bettencourt last month.

CVC and Tethys Invest in exclusive talks for Sebia majority stake LONDON, Oct 12 Buyout fund CVC Capital Partners' strategic opportunities platform and the L'Oreal family's Tethys Invest have entered exclusive talks to acquire a majority stake in France's Sebia, the companies said on Thursday.

Criticised for overlooking slavery risks, L'Oreal keeps eye on mica, executive says BOGOTA, Oct 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - French cosmetics giant L'Oreal SA said on Thursday it has "zero tolerance" for forced labor in its supply chain and keeps a close eye on its mineral mica sources after a report criticised the company for failing to disclose slavery risks in its operations.

L'Oreal, cosmetics rivals to appeal Greek anti-trust fines PARIS, Oct 5 L'Oreal said on Thursday it would appeal a 2.6 million euro ($3 million) fine imposed by Greece's competition authority, which ruled that the French cosmetics company and several of its rivals were fixing prices.

BRIEF-Bettencourt Meyers family holds 33.2 pct of L'Oreal capital - AMF * Bettencourt Meyers family in total holds 33.2 percent of L'Oreal capital - AMF filing