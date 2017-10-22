Edition:
Norbord Inc (OSB.TO)

OSB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

46.52CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.07 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
$46.59
Open
$46.74
Day's High
$47.03
Day's Low
$46.34
Volume
564,738
Avg. Vol
262,148
52-wk High
$51.75
52-wk Low
$28.91

BRIEF-Norbord reports second quarter 2017 results increases quarterly dividend

* Norbord Inc - ‍declared quarterly dividend of C$0.50 per share for shareholders of record on September 1, 2017 - an increase of C$0.20​

BRIEF-Norbord's 100 Mile House, British Columbia OSB mill resumes production

* Norbord's 100 Mile House, British Columbia OSB mill resumes production

BRIEF-Norbord secures wood allocation for Chambord, Quebec OSB Mill

* Norbord - Quebec Minister Of Forests, Wildlife and Parks granted co wood allocation for curtailed Chambord, Quebec OSB Mill to take effect April 1, 2018

BRIEF-Norbord reports Q1 EPS $0.57

* Norbord reports first quarter 2017 results; increases variable dividend level

