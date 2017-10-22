Edition:
United States

Patrizia Immobilien AG (P1ZGn.DE)

P1ZGn.DE on Xetra

18.25EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.05 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
€18.30
Open
€18.34
Day's High
€18.70
Day's Low
€18.17
Volume
175,237
Avg. Vol
173,430
52-wk High
€18.70
52-wk Low
€12.80

Thu, Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien acquires global 'fund of funds' business

* PATRIZIA ACQUIRES GLOBAL 'FUND OF FUNDS' BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Patrizia immobilien ‍wins 200 mln eur pan-european portfolio mandate​

* Says ‍fund will focus on office, hotel and residential assets​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien acquires Munich’s boutique Ruby Hotel‍​

* ACQUISITION TAKES PATRIZIA’S HOTEL PROPERTY PORTFOLIO TO EUR 700 MILLION Source text - http://bit.ly/2xekQFs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien acquires over 300 new apartments in Dublin area

* ACQUIRES OF A EUR 130 MILLION PROJECT TO DEVELOP HIGH-QUALITY RENTAL APARTMENTS IN GREATER DUBLIN‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien buys over 300 new build residential properties in dublin

* Says buys over 300 new build residential properties in dublin area for around 130 million eur Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien launches further share buy-back programme

* dgap-adhoc: patrizia immobilien ag launches further share buy-back programme in a volume of up to 15 million euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien acquires mixed-use 'Colosseo' property in Frankfurt‍​

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE WAS NOT DISCLOSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien H1 operating income at EUR 35.1 mln

* ‍IN FIRST HALF OF 2017, TOTAL FEE INCOME INCREASED BY 13.1% TO EUR 88.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR 77.8 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2016​

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien: public share buy-back offer

* DGAP-ADHOC: PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG: PUBLIC SHARE BUY-BACK OFFER

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien acquires property project in Copenhagen

* Says buys new build residential property project in copenhagen Further company coverage:

