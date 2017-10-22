Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO)
PAAS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
21.40CAD
20 Oct 2017
21.40CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.16 (+0.75%)
$0.16 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
$21.24
$21.24
Open
$21.17
$21.17
Day's High
$21.55
$21.55
Day's Low
$21.17
$21.17
Volume
103,739
103,739
Avg. Vol
210,717
210,717
52-wk High
$27.99
$27.99
52-wk Low
$18.70
$18.70
Thu, Sep 14 2017
BRIEF-Orex says joint venture property Sandra Escobar is subject of lawsuit
* Orex announces joint venture property Sandra Escobar is subject of lawsuit
BRIEF-Maverix Metals announces signing of $20 mln credit agreement
* Maverix Metals announces signing of US$20,000,000 credit agreement and exercise of participation rights by Pan American Silver
BRIEF-Brixton Metals to acquire mine from Pan American Silver
* Brixton Metals to acquire the past-producing hog heaven mine from pan american silver with historical estimate of 47.3 million ounces of silver
BRIEF-Pan American Silver announces qtrly earnings per share $0.13
* Pan American Silver announces unaudited net earnings of $20.0 million ($0.13 per share) for the first quarter of 2017
BRIEF-Pan American Silver to acquire cose project from Patagonia Gold
* Total consideration for cose transaction is $15 million, of which $7.5 million is deferred
