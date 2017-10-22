Premium Brands Holdings Corp (PBH.TO)
PBH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
104.05CAD
20 Oct 2017
104.05CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.48 (+0.46%)
$0.48 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
$103.57
$103.57
Open
$104.00
$104.00
Day's High
$104.41
$104.41
Day's Low
$103.69
$103.69
Volume
55,601
55,601
Avg. Vol
64,747
64,747
52-wk High
$104.41
$104.41
52-wk Low
$62.94
$62.94
Thu, Sep 28 2017
BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings announces the acquisition of Ontario based Skilcor Foods
* Premium Brands Holdings Corp announces the acquisition of Ontario based Skilcor Foods
BRIEF-Premium Brands acquires Ontario based Leadbetter Foods
* Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces the acquisition of Ontario based Leadbetter Foods
BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings Corp Q2 revenue C$577.4 million
* Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces record second quarter 2017 results and declares third quarter 2017 dividend
BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share c$0.52
* Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces record first quarter 2017 results and declares second quarter 2017 dividend
