Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (PCAR4.SA)

PCAR4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

80.00BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.16 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
R$ 80.16
Open
R$ 80.16
Day's High
R$ 80.26
Day's Low
R$ 78.97
Volume
523,600
Avg. Vol
879,544
52-wk High
R$ 81.39
52-wk Low
R$ 47.56

Wed, Jul 26 2017

Brazil's GPA sees falling food prices weighing on 3rd-qtr revenue

SAO PAULO, July 26 Brazilian retailer GPA SA expects a drop in prices for food staples to weigh on revenue in the third quarter, executives told analysts on a Wednesday earnings call.

Continue Reading

Brazil retailer GPA swings to profit, eyes better EBITDA margin

SAO PAULO Brazilian retailer GPA SA posted a second-quarter profit of 165 million reais ($52 million) on Tuesday, compared with a net loss of 277 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

UPDATE 1-GPA surges on profit margins, Brazil rebound still to come

SAO PAULO, April 28 Shares of GPA SA jumped to a 20-month high on Friday after Brazil's biggest retailer reported stronger profit margins at its struggling supermarkets but executives said the fruits of a nascent economic recovery are still to come.

Brazil's GPA says retail-to-wholesale conversions beating forecasts

SAO PAULO, April 28 GPA SA, Brazil's biggest retailer, has seen better-than-expected results from turning its Extra hypermarkets into Assai cash-and-carry stores and is accelerating investments in those conversions, its chief executive said on Friday.

UPDATE 1-Brazil retailer GPA swings to profit as inflation eases

SAO PAULO, April 27 GPA SA, Brazil's biggest retailer, on Thursday reported a swing to a profit in the first quarter as easing inflation helped the profitability of food sales and ongoing job cuts kept a lid on costs.

Brazil retailer GPA swings to profit in first quarter

SAO PAULO, April 27 GPA SA, Brazil's biggest retailer, posted net income of 215 million reais ($68 million) in the first quarter, compared to a net loss of 157 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Market Views

