Petra Diamonds Ltd (PDL.L)

PDL.L on London Stock Exchange

81.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+1.24%)
Prev Close
80.75
Open
81.50
Day's High
86.75
Day's Low
81.25
Volume
3,562,983
Avg. Vol
3,266,096
52-wk High
173.60
52-wk Low
59.25

Mon, Oct 9 2017

UPDATE 1-Petra Diamonds likely to breach key bank loan condition

Oct 9 Petra Diamonds Ltd said on Monday it was likely to breach a key condition of its banking agreements this year following the temporary shutdown of its mine in Tanzania and labour disruption in South Africa.

UPDATE 1-Petra Diamonds reaches wage agreement with South Africa's NUM

Sept 28 Petra Diamonds Ltd said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) on pay at the company's Finsch and Koffiefontein operations, ending a strike at the two mines.

UPDATE 1-Britain's Petra gets Tanzania's nod to resume diamond exports

Sept 27 London-listed Petra Diamonds Ltd said on Wednesday it had received authorisation from the Tanzanian government to resume diamond exports and sales from the Williamson mine, lifting its shares from two-year lows.

S.Africa's NUM to strike at Petra Diamonds' Koffiefontein Mine

Sept 21 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers said on Thursday its members would go on an indefinite strike at Petra Diamonds Ltd's Koffiefontein Mine in the Northern Cape of South Africa.

Petra Diamonds hit by strike, shares extend losses

Petra Diamonds shares fell 4 percent on Tuesday after the miner said it had experienced labor disruption overnight at its Finsch mine and Kimberley Ekapa Mining JV operations in South Africa.

Petra Diamonds restarts Tanzania mine, sticks to output target

BENGALURU/LONDON Petra Diamonds has resumed operations at its Williamson mine in Tanzania after a four-day stoppage, it said on Monday, adding that its full-year production target remains unchanged.

UPDATE 2-Petra Diamonds restarts Tanzania mine, sticks to output target

* Company says Tanzania volatility could hit Williamson's value

