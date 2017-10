Petra Diamonds Ltd (PDL.L)

Petra says likely to breach key bank loan condition Oct 9 Petra Diamonds Ltd said on Monday it was likely to breach a key condition of its banking agreements due to labour disruption at is South African operations and uncertainty around sales volumes in Tanzania.

UPDATE 1-Petra Diamonds reaches wage agreement with South Africa's NUM Sept 28 Petra Diamonds Ltd said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) on pay at the company's Finsch and Koffiefontein operations, ending a strike at the two mines.

UPDATE 1-Britain's Petra gets Tanzania's nod to resume diamond exports Sept 27 London-listed Petra Diamonds Ltd said on Wednesday it had received authorisation from the Tanzanian government to resume diamond exports and sales from the Williamson mine, lifting its shares from two-year lows.

S.Africa's NUM to strike at Petra Diamonds' Koffiefontein Mine Sept 21 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers said on Thursday its members would go on an indefinite strike at Petra Diamonds Ltd's Koffiefontein Mine in the Northern Cape of South Africa.

Petra Diamonds hit by strike, shares extend losses Petra Diamonds shares fell 4 percent on Tuesday after the miner said it had experienced labor disruption overnight at its Finsch mine and Kimberley Ekapa Mining JV operations in South Africa.

Petra Diamonds restarts Tanzania mine, sticks to output target BENGALURU/LONDON Petra Diamonds has resumed operations at its Williamson mine in Tanzania after a four-day stoppage, it said on Monday, adding that its full-year production target remains unchanged.