Pernod Ricard SA (PERP.PA)
127.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
€1.65 (+1.31%)
€126.30
€126.45
€128.30
€125.90
772,093
376,811
€128.30
€95.73
Thu, Oct 19 2017
Pernod Ricard beats expectations as China rebound accelerates
PARIS Pernod Ricard posted a stronger than expected jump in first-quarter underlying sales, helped by accelerating Chinese demand for its high-margin Martell cognac and its Chivas whisky.
UPDATE 2-Pernod Ricard beats expectations as China rebound accelerates
* Shares hit record high (Adds CEO, CFO comments, analyst, shares)
BRIEF-Pernod satisfied with Martell cognac inventory levels - CFO
Oct 19 Pernod Ricard finance chief Gilles Boaert tells analysts:
BRIEF-Pernod CEO cautions against extrapolating Q1 China sales growth to full year
Oct 19 Pernod Ricard CEO Alexandre Ricard tells Reuters by phone:
Demand in China and U.S. help Pernod Ricard beat Q1 forecasts
PARIS, Oct 19 Spirits group Pernod Ricard posted a stronger-than-expected 5.7 percent rise in first-quarter underlying sales, helped by higher demand for its Martell cognac and Chivas whisky in China, and by robust growth in its main U.S. market.
BRIEF-Pernod Ricard CFO says group looking at targeted acquisitions
Aug 31 Pernod Ricard CFO Gillles Bogaert tells Reuters:
BRIEF-Pernod eyes improvement in India sales from Q2 FY 2017/18
* China sales up 2 percent in fy 2016/17 versus 9 percent decline in fy 2015/16
Pernod Ricard confident on acceleration in profit growth for 2017-2018
PARIS, Aug 31 French spirits maker Pernod Ricard said on Thursday it was confident that profits for the current financial year would show an acceleration from the 2016/17 underlying profit growth of 3.3 percent it reported on Thursday.
Pernod Ricard confirms cyber security incident, says no impact
LONDON Pernod Ricard SA was potentially targeted by a cyber attack but the incident was fully contained and had no impact on operations, the company said on Thursday.
Pernod Ricard confirms cyber security incident, says no impact
LONDON, Aug 10 Pernod Ricard SA was potentially targeted by a cyber attack but the incident was fully contained and had no impact on operations, the company said on Thursday.