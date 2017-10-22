Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PETR4.SA)
Thu, Oct 19 2017
Petrobras sets platform deal with Modec, announces Sepia field production delay
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 19 Brazil's state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday it has set a deal with Japan's Modec Inc to rent a platform for exploration of the Sepia field, whose production will be delayed until 2021.
Brazil's Petrobras produces 2.79 mln barrels of oil and gas per day in Sept
BRASILIA, Oct 18 Petróleo Brasileiro SA produced 2.79 million barrels worth of oil and gas per day on average in September, the Brazilian state-controlled oil giant said on Wednesday.
Petrobras's fuel distribution unit swings to profit ahead of IPO
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 17 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday its fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora swung to a profit in the first nine months of the year, allaying investor concerns ahead of its initial public offering.
Brazil's Petrobras seeks permission to list fuel distribution unit
RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said on Monday it has requested permission from the country's securities regulator CVM to list fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora.
UPDATE 3-Brazil court freezes ex-leader Rousseff's assets over 2006 refinery deal
BRASILIA, Oct 11 Brazil's federal audit court on Wednesday ordered a freeze of former President Dilma Rousseff's assets as well as those of José Sérgio Gabrielli, ex-head of state-run oil company Petrobras, over a $580 million loss in the 2006 purchase of a Texas refinery.
Brazil court blocks part of Petrobras' $2.2 billion deal with Total
SAO PAULO A Brazilian federal court has blocked part of a $2.2 billion deal signed earlier this year by Petróleo Brasileiro SA and French oil major Total SA.
Brazil regulator allows Petrobras to source Libra rig hull from abroad
SAO PAULO, Oct 4 Brazil's oil regulator ANP on Wednesday approved a request by the consortium exploring the potentially oil-rich Libra area to waive strict local content rules and purchase from abroad the platform hull and some systems that will compose the pilot unit.