Peugeot SA (PEUP.PA)

Ford, PSA led European car sales decline in September PARIS French carmaker PSA Group and U.S. competitor Ford led a 2 percent decline in European car sales last month, according to industry data published on Tuesday.

UPDATE 1-PSA says to cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port PARIS, Oct 13 French carmaker PSA on Friday said it would cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port in Britain by the end of the year to improve the production facility's competitiveness.

BRIEF-France's PSA Group says Kobe Steel is not its supplier * Says Kobe Steel is not its supplier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; writing by Sarah White)

Peugeot bets on utility cars, premium SUVs to boost Brazil sales SAO PAULO, Oct 4 French car maker Peugeot SA on Wednesday said it was focusing on utility vehicles to lift its market share in Brazil and would offer a similar set of models as it sells in Europe.

BRIEF-French car registrations +1,09 percent in September-CCFA * French car registrations +1,09 percent to 170.652 in September - CCFA