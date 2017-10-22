Petrofac Ltd (PFC.L)

BRIEF-Petrofac secures North Sea contract extension with Chevron * SECURED CONTRACT EXTENSION FROM CHEVRON NORTH SEA FOR PROVISION OF ENGINEERING SERVICES; AGREEMENT HELD SINCE 2014​

Italy watchdog fines Petrofac CEO for alleged insider trading on Saipem shares MILAN, Aug 31 Italian market watchdog Consob has imposed fines on Petrofac CEO Ayman Asfari and former Saipem CEO Pietro Franco Tali for alleged insider trading in Saipem shares in 2012, a Consob document said.

UPDATE 2-Petrofac's first-half profit falls, cuts dividend * Shares rise as adjusted net profit beats forecasts (Adds comments, shares, background)

Petrofac reports 10.7 pct fall in first-half core earnings Aug 30 British oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd on Wednesday reported a 10.7 percent fall in core earnings for the first-half as subdued oil prices forced exploration and drilling companies to defer or cancel service contracts.

Italy's markets watchdog imposes sanctions on Petrofac's CEO Aug 24 Italy's markets watchdog Consob has imposed sanctions on Petrofac Ltd CEO Ayman Asfari, including a 300,000 euro ($353,790.00) fine, in relation to dealing in shares of an Italian company, Petrofac said on Thursday.

BRIEF-Petrofac sells stake in Pánuco contract * SAYS PETROFAC HAS SOLD ITS 50% INTEREST IN PETRO-SPM INTEGRATED SERVICES S.A. DE C.V TO SCHLUMBERGER​

UPDATE 1-Petrofac JV awarded $2 bln refinery contract in Oman Aug 4 Petrofac Ltd said Oman's Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries awarded a $2 billion contract to the British oilfield services company's 50:50 joint venture with Samsung Engineering, sending its shares up as much as 9.5 percent.

