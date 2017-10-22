Edition:
Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N)

PG.N on New York Stock Exchange

88.25USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-3.34 (-3.65%)
Prev Close
$91.59
Open
$89.90
Day's High
$89.94
Day's Low
$87.59
Volume
5,069,521
Avg. Vol
2,262,532
52-wk High
$94.67
52-wk Low
$81.18

BRIEF-P&G files for stock shelf of up to 100,000 shares of common stock

* P&G files for stock shelf of up to 100,000 shares of common stock to participants in the procter & gamble U.K. share investment scheme Source text: (http://bit.ly/2gUwPh9) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-P&G files for potential debt shelf offering

* P&G files for potential debt shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hU0vuz) Further company coverage:

Gillette weakens P&G report after Peltz row

Procter & Gamble Co disappointed Wall Street with sales on Friday, hurt by continuing weakness in its Gillette business, a week after it claimed to have fought off hedge-fund manager Nelson Peltz's move to muscle onto the board. | Video

BRIEF-P&G sees FY 2018 dividends of about $7.5 bln - Presentation

* P&G sees FY 2018 dividends of about $7.5 billion; sees FY 2018 direct share repurchase between $4 billion to $7 billion - Presentation Source text: (http://bit.ly/2zncAQ4) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-P&G posts Q1 core earnings per share $1.09

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

BRIEF-‍Trian Fund Management issues statement regarding preliminary voting results of P&G filed with sec

* ‍Trian Fund Management issues statement regarding preliminary voting results from 2017 annual meeting of shareholders that P&G filed with SEC

Procter & Gamble says Peltz loses board seat bid by around 6 million votes

Procter & Gamble Co said on Monday that activist hedge fund manager Nelson Peltz had lost his bid to win a seat on the consumer goods company's board by 6.15 million votes, according to its preliminary tally.

Viewsroom: Activists keep the fight alive

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Nelson Peltz narrowly lost his acrimonious bid for a P&G board seat. Honeywell’s decision to spin off two small units was less than Dan Loeb lobbied for. These are temporary setbacks. Past experience and their financial firepower make shareholder activists a powerful force.

