Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N)

P&G files for potential debt shelf offering; size not disclosed

UPDATE 4-Gillette weakens P&G report after Peltz row Oct 20 Procter & Gamble Co disappointed Wall Street with sales on Friday, hurt by continuing weakness in its Gillette business, a week after it claimed to have fought off hedge-fund manager Nelson Peltz's move to muscle onto the board.

P&G sees FY 2018 dividends of about $7.5 billion; sees FY 2018 direct share repurchase between $4 billion to $7 billion

P&G's profit rises on higher sales of home care products Oct 20 Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co on Friday reported a five percent rise in quarterly profit, as it saw higher sales of fabric softeners and laundry detergents.

Q1 earnings per share view $1.08

‍Trian Fund Management issues statement regarding preliminary voting results from 2017 annual meeting of shareholders that P&G filed with SEC

Procter & Gamble says Peltz loses board seat bid by around 6 million votes Procter & Gamble Co said on Monday that activist hedge fund manager Nelson Peltz had lost his bid to win a seat on the consumer goods company's board by 6.15 million votes, according to its preliminary tally.