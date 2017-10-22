Premier Gold Mines Ltd (PG.TO)
PG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.51CAD
20 Oct 2017
3.51CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.04 (+1.15%)
$0.04 (+1.15%)
Prev Close
$3.47
$3.47
Open
$3.46
$3.46
Day's High
$3.53
$3.53
Day's Low
$3.45
$3.45
Volume
200,071
200,071
Avg. Vol
829,204
829,204
52-wk High
$4.13
$4.13
52-wk Low
$1.87
$1.87
Mon, Oct 16 2017
BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines reports third quarter production results
* Premier Gold Mines Ltd - quarterly gold production includes f 26,677 ounces
BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines reports Q2 earnings per share of C$0.07
* Premier reports second quarter results with record earnings of $0.07 per share
BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines Ltd qtrly gold production of 37,617 ounces
* Premier Gold Mines Ltd qtrly gold production of 37,617 ounces
BRIEF-Premier Gold provides South Arturo update
* Premier Gold provides South Arturo update - advancing additional development opportunities
