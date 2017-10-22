Pengrowth Energy Corp (PGF.TO)

BRIEF-PENGROWTH ANNOUNCES FINALIZATION OF AGREEMENTS TO AMEND FINANCIAL COVENANTS * PENGROWTH ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT DEBT REPAYMENT AND FINALIZATION OF AGREEMENTS WITH BANK SYNDICATE AND NOTEHOLDERS TO AMEND FINANCIAL COVENANTS

BRIEF-PENGROWTH REACHES AGREEMENT TO SELL REMAINING SWAN HILLS PROPERTIES FOR $150 MLN * PENGROWTH REACHES AGREEMENT TO SELL REMAINING SWAN HILLS PROPERTIES FOR $150 MILLION

BRIEF-Pengrowth qtrly ‍FFO per share $0.05 * Pengrowth closes significant asset sales and reaches agreement in principle on key elements of covenant relief

BRIEF-Pengrowth to sell its Olds/Garrington area assets for $300 mln * Pengrowth enters into agreement for the sale of its olds/garrington area assets for $300 million

BRIEF-Pengrowth delivers Q1 funds flow from operations of $0.05 per share * Pengrowth delivers transformational debt reduction in first quarter driven by asset sales