Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGRD.BO)
PGRD.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
210.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.60 (-1.22%)
Prev Close
Rs213.10
Open
Rs213.10
Day's High
Rs213.50
Day's Low
Rs209.50
Volume
25,480
Avg. Vol
397,986
52-wk High
Rs226.40
52-wk Low
Rs167.40
BRIEF-Power Grid Corp enters into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank
* Says co entered into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank
BRIEF-Power Grid Corp of India enters agreement with Asian Development Bank for $500 mln
* Power Grid Corporation of India - enters agreement with Asian Development Bank for $500 million
BRIEF-Valiant Communications secures L1 status in auction by Power Grid Corp for 2 contracts
* Says co secured l1 status in e-reverse auction by power grid corp of india for two contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
