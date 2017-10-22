Edition:
United States

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGRD.NS)

PGRD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

210.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.90 (-1.36%)
Prev Close
Rs213.55
Open
Rs212.85
Day's High
Rs213.00
Day's Low
Rs209.55
Volume
314,646
Avg. Vol
4,934,566
52-wk High
Rs226.60
52-wk Low
Rs166.95

Select another date:

Fri, Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Power Grid Corp enters into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank ‍​

* Says co entered into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank ‍​

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Power Grid Corp of India enters agreement with Asian Development Bank for $500 mln

* Power Grid Corporation of India - enters agreement with Asian Development Bank for $500 million

BRIEF-Valiant Communications secures L1 status in auction by Power Grid Corp for 2 contracts

* Says co secured l1 status in e-reverse auction by power grid corp of india for two contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More PGRD.NS Market Views