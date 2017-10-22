Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGRD.NS)
PGRD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
210.65INR
19 Oct 2017
210.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.90 (-1.36%)
Rs-2.90 (-1.36%)
Prev Close
Rs213.55
Rs213.55
Open
Rs212.85
Rs212.85
Day's High
Rs213.00
Rs213.00
Day's Low
Rs209.55
Rs209.55
Volume
314,646
314,646
Avg. Vol
4,934,566
4,934,566
52-wk High
Rs226.60
Rs226.60
52-wk Low
Rs166.95
Rs166.95
Select another date:
Fri, Sep 29 2017
BRIEF-Power Grid Corp enters into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank
* Says co entered into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank
BRIEF-Power Grid Corp of India enters agreement with Asian Development Bank for $500 mln
* Power Grid Corporation of India - enters agreement with Asian Development Bank for $500 million
BRIEF-Valiant Communications secures L1 status in auction by Power Grid Corp for 2 contracts
* Says co secured l1 status in e-reverse auction by power grid corp of india for two contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Select another date: