Pegas Nonwovens SA (PGSN.PR)

BRIEF-Czech textile company Pegas lines up deal for new production line * Artificial textiles manufacturer Pegas says has signed a memorandum of understanding to buy a new production line for its plant at Znojmo in the Czech Republic.

R2G lifts stake in Pegas Nonwovens to over 80 percent PRAGUE, Sept 26 Investor R2G Rohan Czech holds more than 80 percent of artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens after closing a voluntary takeover bid, it said on Tuesday.

BRIEF-R2G builds 74.73 percent stake in Pegas Nonwovens * Pegas says R2G holds 74.73 percent stake after voluntary bid

BRIEF-Pegas Nonwovens says R2G has raised holding in Pegas to 51.28 percent * Pegas nonwovens says R2G has raised stake in pegas to 51.28 percent

BRIEF-Pegas Nonwovens gets approval for delisting of Warsaw shares * says Warsaw stock exchange approved delisting of Pegas stock, decision takes effect Sept 19

UPDATE 1-Wood Textiles reverses course, agrees to sell Pegas Nonwovens stake PRAGUE, Sept 13 Wood Textiles Holding will make way for R2G Rohan Czech's takeover of Pegas Nonwovens after reversing course and agreeing to sell its 29.98 percent stake in the artificial fabrics maker, the company said on Wednesday.

Wood to sell its Pegas Nonwovens stake to R2G PRAGUE, Sept 13 Wood Textiles Holding will make way for R2G Rohan Czech's takeover of Pegas Nonwovens by selling it its 29.98 percent stake in the artificial textile maker, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

BRIEF-Pegas Nonwovens expects Warsaw de-listing in fourth quarter * says Polish supervisory authority gave permission for delisting of company's shares from Warsaw Stock Exchange, with effect from Sept 19