Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG.AS)

UPDATE 2-Philips sees profit hit from U.S. defibrillator blow * Latest in a series of disputes with U.S. regulators (Updates with CEO comments, background, shares)

BRIEF-Philips' subsidiary Philips North America LLC reaches agreement with U.S. DoJ, representing FDA * PHILIPS REACHES AGREEMENT WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ON A CONSENT DECREE FOCUSING ON THE COMPANY’S DEFIBRILLATOR MANUFACTURING IN THE U.S.

BRIEF-Philips and Indonesian Siloam Hospitals sign multi-year partnership agreement * ‍PHILIPS AND INDONESIAN SILOAM HOSPITALS SIGN MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT​

BRIEF-Koninklijke Philips reclassified to health care sector by MSCI‍​ * RECLASSIFICATION EFFECTIVE AS OF OPENING OF EUROPEAN MARKETS ON SEPTEMBER 1, 2017 Source text: http://philips.to/2gxBNPI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Philips nets $7.1 million in patent verdict against Zoll Medical A federal jury on Thursday ordered medical equipment maker Zoll Medical Corp to pay Philips a net verdict of $7.1 million for infringing three patents covering technology related to external defibrillators, far less than the Dutch lighting and electronics company had sought.

BRIEF-Gigastorage files third trial appeal against Royal Philips of the Netherlands * Says the company files a third trial appeal against Royal Philips of the Netherlands with Intellectual Property Court, on July 31, regarding DVD optical disk patent infringement case

Fitch Affirms Royal Philips at 'A-'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Royal Philips' (Philips) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation is driven by Fitch's expectation that Philips' credit profile will remain in line with the group's ratings, following the announcement of multiple acquisitions, including Spectranetics for EUR1.9 billion, and a new shareholder buyback programme t

Akzo Nobel will hold extra shareholders' meeting on Sept. 8 AMSTERDAM, July 25 Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel on Tuesday said it would hold an extra shareholders meeting on Sept 8, on the appointment of a new CEO and to explain its rejection of a 26.3 billion euro ($30.63 billion) takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Himani Sarkar)