Phoenix Mills Ltd (PHOE.NS)

PHOE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

568.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.10 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
Rs566.75
Open
Rs562.00
Day's High
Rs577.00
Day's Low
Rs560.00
Volume
6,933
Avg. Vol
116,641
52-wk High
Rs599.00
52-wk Low
Rs283.10

Thu, Oct 5 2017

BRIEF-Phoenix Mills says unit buys 50 pct stake in Columbus Investment Advisory

* Says Market City Resources acquired 50 percent stake in Columbus Investment Advisory on Oct 4 for 5.6 million rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2wyCsHr Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Phoenix Mills' raises shareholding in Offbeat Developers Pvt Ltd

* Says co's shareholding in Offbeat Developers Pvt Ltd (ODPL) raised to 100 percent; ODPL now a unit of co Source text - http://bit.ly/2yLW6S8 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Crest Ventures announces share purchase deal with Phoenix Mills

* Says entered into share purchase deal with Phoenix Mills for sale of about 1.3 million shares held by it in Vamona Developers

BRIEF-Phoenix Mills acquires equity stake of Eder River

* Acquired 4.98 pct equity stake of Eder River Ltd on Sept 4, 2017 in Offbeat Developers Private Ltd Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wB3jFh) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Phoenix Mills, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board buy Pune site for 1.61 bln rupees

* Phoenix Mills Limited and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquire site to develop high-quality retail destination

BRIEF-India's Phoenix Mills June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter net profit 311.9 million rupees versus 448.7 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Phoenix Mills acquired 1.7 mln shares of Offbeat Developers held by HBS Realtors

* Says acquired 1.7 million shares of Offbeat Developers Private Limited held by HBS Realtors Private Limited

