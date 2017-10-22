Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc (PJCa.TO)
24.41CAD
20 Oct 2017
$-0.03 (-0.12%)
$24.44
$24.42
$24.47
$24.41
292,053
243,624
$24.90
$19.24
Thu, Oct 12 2017
BRIEF-Jean Coutu Group Pjc Q2 earnings per share c$0.26
* Jean Coutu Group Pjc Inc - for quarter ended September 2, 2017, on a same-store basis, PJC network's retail sales increased by 4.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 1-Canada's Metro to sell majority stake in Couche Tard for C$1.5 bln
Oct 11 Canada's Metro Inc said on Wednesday it would sell a major portion of its stake in Alimentation Couche Tard Inc to fund its C$4.5 billion acquisition of pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group.
Metro Inc to buy Jean Coutu Group in $3.60 billion deal
Metro Inc, Canada's third biggest food retailer, said on Monday it would buy pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group for C$4.5 billion ($3.60 billion).
UPDATE 2-Canada's Metro buys Jean Coutu for $3.6 bln to stave off looming risks
TORONTO, Oct 2 Metro Inc, Canada's third-biggest food retailer, on Monday agreed to buy pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group for C$4.5 billion ($3.6 billion) for cash and stock, paying what analysts said was a "steep" premium to protect against risks facing the retail sector.
Metro Inc to buy Jean Coutu Group in $3.60 billion deal
Oct 2 Metro Inc, Canada's third biggest food retailer, said on Monday it would buy pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group for C$4.5 billion ($3.60 billion).
Canada's Metro in talks to buy Jean Coutu for $3.6 billion, shares soar
Metro Inc , Canada's third-biggest food retailer said on Wednesday it was in talks to buy pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group in a deal that values the company at C$4.5 billion ($3.62 billion), sending shares of the target surging to multi-year highs.
UPDATE 2-Canada's Metro in talks to buy Jean Coutu for $3.6 bln, shares soar
* Offer is 6.1 pct premium to Jean Coutu price before trading halt
BRIEF-Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.25
* Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc - qtrly revenues $750.4 million versus $723.6 million
BRIEF-Jean Coutu Group PJC Q4 earnings per share C$0.26
* Says plans to allocate approximately $26.4 million to capital expenditures and to banner developments costs
BRIEF-Jean Coutu Q4 EPS C$0.26
* During fiscal year 2018, corporation plans to allocate approximately $26.4 million to capital expenditures