Edition:
United States

Parkland Fuel Corp (PKI.TO)

PKI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

23.65CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.71 (-2.91%)
Prev Close
$24.36
Open
$24.26
Day's High
$24.28
Day's Low
$23.41
Volume
897,811
Avg. Vol
383,352
52-wk High
$32.45
52-wk Low
$23.41

Select another date:

Wed, Aug 2 2017

BRIEF-Parkland Fuel appoints Steven Richardson to its board

* Parkland Fuel Corporation appoints Steven P. Richardson to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Parkland Fuel Q2 loss per share C$0.01

* Parkland Fuel Corporation reports Q2 results and increases its 2017 guidance

BRIEF-Alimentation Couche-Tard announces competition clearance in Canada

* Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc announces competition clearance in Canada of the acquisition of CST Brands, Inc. and the transaction with Parkland

BRIEF-Parkland fuel qtrly earnings per share $0.22

* Parkland fuel corporation continues strong growth with record first quarter adjusted ebitda of $70.0m

Select another date:

Market Views

» More PKI.TO Market Views