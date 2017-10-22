Edition:
Paranapanema SA (PMAM3.SA)

PMAM3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

1.53BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.02 (-1.29%)
Prev Close
R$ 1.55
Open
R$ 1.54
Day's High
R$ 1.57
Day's Low
R$ 1.53
Volume
783,100
Avg. Vol
1,257,364
52-wk High
R$ 1.88
52-wk Low
R$ 1.19

Photo

Glencore to invest $21 million in Brazil's copper producer Paranapanema

SAO PAULO Glencore Plc has signed an agreement to invest up to 66 million reais ($21 million) into Brazilian copper producer Paranapanema SA, the Brazilian firm said in a securities filing.

Glencore to invest $21 mln in Brazil's copper producer Paranapanema

SAO PAULO, July 21 Glencore PlC has signed an agreement to invest up to 66 million reais ($21 million) into Brazilian copper producer Paranapanema SA, the Brazilian firm said in a securities filing.

