Painted Pony Energy Ltd (PONY.TO)
PONY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.87CAD
20 Oct 2017
2.87CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.06 (+2.14%)
$0.06 (+2.14%)
Prev Close
$2.81
$2.81
Open
$2.84
$2.84
Day's High
$2.88
$2.88
Day's Low
$2.81
$2.81
Volume
326,048
326,048
Avg. Vol
609,757
609,757
52-wk High
$10.50
$10.50
52-wk Low
$2.80
$2.80
Select another date:
Wed, Sep 27 2017
BRIEF-Painted Pony announces executive appointment
* Painted Pony Energy Ltd - Rick Kessy appointed as chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Painted Pony announces updated 2017 capital budget and 2018 development plans
* Painted Pony announces updated 2017 capital budget and 2018 development plans
BRIEF-Painted Pony enters into an investment agreement with Magnetar Capital
* Painted Pony announces strategic financing, executive appointment, record production volumes, and second quarter 2017 financial and operating results
BRIEF-Painted Pony announces retirement of CFO
* Painted Pony Energy - John H. Van de Pol, CFO, has advised Painted Pony's board of directors and executive team of his intention to retire
Select another date: