Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (POT.TO)
24.31CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.27 (+1.12%)
$24.04
$24.15
$24.32
$24.08
661,767
1,470,412
$26.62
$20.68
BRIEF-Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium
* SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM
BRIEF-Agrium and Potashcorp receive regulatory approval in India
* Agrium and Potashcorp announce receipt of regulatory approval in India
UPDATE 1-Potash Corp hires banks to explore sale of SQM stake - paper
SANTIAGO, Sept 23 Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc has hired Goldman Sachs and BofA Merrill Lynch to explore selling its 32 percent stake in Chile's Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (SQM), Chilean paper La Tercera reported on Saturday.
Potash Corp to temporarily reduce Canada potash production
Sept 20 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said on Wednesday it would curtail production temporarily at two Canadian mines, as part of a longstanding strategy to match supply to demand.
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with financials, Agrium-Potash Corp deal OK
TORONTO, Sept 12 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by financial sector gains and moves higher in shares of Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan after a competition watchdog gave their planned merger a green light.
BRIEF-Agrium and Potashcorp receive Canadian regulatory clearance for merger
* Agrium and Potashcorp receive unconditional Canadian regulatory clearance for merger
Canada competition watchdog will not challenge Agrium, Potash merger
OTTAWA Canada's competition watchdog said on Monday it will not challenge a proposed merger between Agrium Inc and Potash Corp , saying the transaction was unlikely to substantially lessen competition in the fertilizer industry.
