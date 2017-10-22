Edition:
United States

Paramount Resources Ltd (POU.TO)

POU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

20.73CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.10 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
$20.83
Open
$20.76
Day's High
$20.99
Day's Low
$20.54
Volume
283,180
Avg. Vol
438,919
52-wk High
$25.57
52-wk Low
$13.43

Select another date:

Fri, Sep 8 2017

BRIEF-Paramount Resources obtains shareholder approval for Trilogy merger

* Paramount Resources Ltd obtains shareholder approval for merger with Trilogy‍​

Continue Reading

BRIEF-ISS, Glass Lewis recommend Paramount, Trilogy shareholders vote in favor of deal

* Independent proxy advisory firms recommend that Paramount and Trilogy shareholders vote for merger of Paramount and Trilogy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ewannikhil Thomas)

BRIEF-Paramount Resources posts Q2 income per share $0.42

* Paramount Resources Ltd announces second quarter 2017 results

Paramount Resources to buy Apache subsidiary for C$459.5 million

Canadian oil producer Paramount Resources Ltd said on Thursday that it would buy the Canadian subsidiary of U.S. oil and gas firm Apache Corp for C$459.5 million ($353.7 million USD).

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Paramount Resources to buy Apache subsidiary for C$459.5 mln

July 6 Canadian oil producer Paramount Resources Ltd said on Thursday that it would buy the Canadian subsidiary of U.S. oil and gas firm Apache Corp for C$459.5 million ($353.7 million USD).

CORRECTED-Paramount Resources to buy Apache subsidiary for C$459.5 million

July 6 Canadian energy company Paramount Resources Ltd said on Thursday that it would buy subsidiaries of U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp for C$459.5 million. ($353.7 million USD)

BRIEF-Paramount Resources to acquire Apache Canada

* Paramount Resources Ltd to acquire Apache Canada Ltd. for $459.5 million; Paramount and Trilogy Energy Corp. Agree to merge

BRIEF-Trilogy Energy agrees to merge with Paramount Resources

* Trilogy Energy Corp. Agrees to merge with Paramount Resources Ltd.

BRIEF-Paramount Resources reports qtrly earnings per share $0.19

* Paramount Resources Ltd announces first quarter 2017 results: sales volumes average 16,163 boe/d; karr 6-18 facility expansion on-stream ahead of schedule

BRIEF-Paramount Resources to sell its oil and gas properties in Valhalla for about $150 mln

* Paramount Resources Ltd. To sell its oil and gas properties in valhalla for approximately $150 million cash

Select another date:

Market Views