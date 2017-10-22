Paramount Resources Ltd (POU.TO)

BRIEF-ISS, Glass Lewis recommend Paramount, Trilogy shareholders vote in favor of deal * Independent proxy advisory firms recommend that Paramount and Trilogy shareholders vote for merger of Paramount and Trilogy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ewannikhil Thomas)

BRIEF-Paramount Resources posts Q2 income per share $0.42 * Paramount Resources Ltd announces second quarter 2017 results

Paramount Resources to buy Apache subsidiary for C$459.5 million Canadian oil producer Paramount Resources Ltd said on Thursday that it would buy the Canadian subsidiary of U.S. oil and gas firm Apache Corp for C$459.5 million ($353.7 million USD).

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Paramount Resources to buy Apache subsidiary for C$459.5 mln July 6 Canadian oil producer Paramount Resources Ltd said on Thursday that it would buy the Canadian subsidiary of U.S. oil and gas firm Apache Corp for C$459.5 million ($353.7 million USD).

CORRECTED-Paramount Resources to buy Apache subsidiary for C$459.5 million July 6 Canadian energy company Paramount Resources Ltd said on Thursday that it would buy subsidiaries of U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp for C$459.5 million. ($353.7 million USD)

BRIEF-Paramount Resources to acquire Apache Canada * Paramount Resources Ltd to acquire Apache Canada Ltd. for $459.5 million; Paramount and Trilogy Energy Corp. Agree to merge

BRIEF-Trilogy Energy agrees to merge with Paramount Resources * Trilogy Energy Corp. Agrees to merge with Paramount Resources Ltd.

BRIEF-Paramount Resources reports qtrly earnings per share $0.19 * Paramount Resources Ltd announces first quarter 2017 results: sales volumes average 16,163 boe/d; karr 6-18 facility expansion on-stream ahead of schedule