Edition:
United States

PPC Ltd (PPCJ.J)

PPCJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

680.96ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-7.04 (-1.02%)
Prev Close
688.00
Open
685.00
Day's High
690.00
Day's Low
674.00
Volume
10,365,830
Avg. Vol
5,498,492
52-wk High
771.00
52-wk Low
344.00

Select another date:

Fri, Sep 15 2017

BRIEF-PPC sets up independent board to consider terms of Fairfax partial offer

* constituted independent board; currently considering terms, conditions, merits, of transaction in addition to other proposals received​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

UPDATE 2-PPC says AfriSam's new merger proposal falls short

* PPC Chairman says offer price "fundamentally undervalues" co

BRIEF-Fairfax Africa announces partial offer to acquire shares of PPC Limited

* Fairfax Africa announces partial offer to acquire shares of PPC Limited and support of proposed merger with AfriSam group proprietary limited through recapitalization transaction

BRIEF-PPC Ltd says Fairfax makes a partial offer of 2 bln rand

* FAIRFAX AFRICA INVESTMENTS PROPRIETARY DELIVERED A LETTER INDICATING THAT OFFEROR HAS A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE A PARTIAL OFFER

Select another date:

Market Views

» More PPCJ.J Market Views