Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL.TO)
41.42CAD
20 Oct 2017
$-0.21 (-0.50%)
$41.63
$41.78
$41.88
$41.42
1,176,961
1,213,221
$44.65
$37.25
Mon, Oct 2 2017
BRIEF-Competition Bureau continues to "actively review" competition concerns
BRIEF-Canada Competition Bureau says continuing to review Pembina Pipeline Corp's acquisition of Veresen
BRIEF-PEMBINA ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF VERESEN BUSINESS COMBINATION, INCREASE IN DIVIDEND
Pembina ups capacity on planned western Canada oil pipeline
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 28 Pembina Pipeline Corp is boosting capacity on its Phase V pipeline expansion project in western Canada in response to demand from customers in the Montney and Deep Basin oil fields, the company said on Thursday.
BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline announces Phase V pipeline expansion update
BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline Corp announces $600 mln public note offering
BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline Corporation Q2 earnings per share $0.26
BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline Corp files for mixed shelf of upto $3 bln - SEC Filing
BRIEF-Pembina and Veresen announce Court of Queen's bench approval of business combination
* Pembina and Veresen announce Court of Queen's bench approval of business combination
BRIEF-Pembina and Veresen announce Court of Queen's Bench approval of business combination
