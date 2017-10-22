Edition:
United States

Pason Systems Inc (PSI.TO)

PSI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

17.73CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.49 (-2.69%)
Prev Close
$18.22
Open
$18.19
Day's High
$18.23
Day's Low
$17.70
Volume
113,151
Avg. Vol
80,981
52-wk High
$22.36
52-wk Low
$14.79

Select another date:

Wed, Aug 9 2017

BRIEF-Pason reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.08

* Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Continue Reading
Select another date:

Market Views

» More PSI.TO Market Views