PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (PSK.TO)

PSK.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

31.77CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.10 (-0.31%)
Prev Close
$31.87
Open
$31.77
Day's High
$31.88
Day's Low
$31.52
Volume
691,333
Avg. Vol
432,186
52-wk High
$34.32
52-wk Low
$27.10

Mon, Jul 24 2017

BRIEF-PrairieSky announces second quarter 2017 results

* PrairieSky Royalty Ltd qtrly funds from operations of $0.32 per share

BRIEF-Prairiesky reports Q2 FFO per share C$0.32

* Q2 revenue C$102.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Prairiesky receives TSX approval for renewed normal course issuer bid

* Prairiesky receives TSX approval for renewed normal course issuer bid

BRIEF-Prairiesky reports avg royalty production of 26,812 boe per day

* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - in quarter, average royalty production of 26,812 boe per day, 49 pct liquids

