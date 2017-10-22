PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (PSK.TO)
PSK.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
31.77CAD
20 Oct 2017
31.77CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.10 (-0.31%)
$-0.10 (-0.31%)
Prev Close
$31.87
$31.87
Open
$31.77
$31.77
Day's High
$31.88
$31.88
Day's Low
$31.52
$31.52
Volume
691,333
691,333
Avg. Vol
432,186
432,186
52-wk High
$34.32
$34.32
52-wk Low
$27.10
$27.10
Select another date:
Mon, Jul 24 2017
BRIEF-PrairieSky announces second quarter 2017 results
* PrairieSky Royalty Ltd qtrly funds from operations of $0.32 per share
BRIEF-Prairiesky reports Q2 FFO per share C$0.32
* Q2 revenue C$102.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Prairiesky receives TSX approval for renewed normal course issuer bid
* Prairiesky receives TSX approval for renewed normal course issuer bid
BRIEF-Prairiesky reports avg royalty production of 26,812 boe per day
* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - in quarter, average royalty production of 26,812 boe per day, 49 pct liquids
Select another date:
- Preferred-Stock ETFs Offer Plenty To Like
- Modeling A Low-Cost Stock And Bond ETF Portfolio
- Value And Income: It's A Matter Of Taste
- Arbitrage Exists! Review Of Our Best Strategies Posted On SA And An Invitation To Join Us
- VRP: A Floating Rate Preferred Fund For Volatile Times
- Is A Bubble Brewing In Income Assets?