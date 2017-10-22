Persimmon PLC (PSN.L)

Persimmon and housebuilders set foundations for FTSE gains * Worldpay falls as prospect of rival bid fades (Adds details, closing prices)

Persimmon and housebuilders set foundations for FTSE gains LONDON, July 5 Britain's major share index climbed higher on Wednesday, bolstered by buoyant housebuilders after a strong trading update from Persimmon, as strength in basic resource stocks underpinned gains.

UK builder Persimmon says market not hit by election as sales rise LONDON, July 5 Britain's second biggest housebuilder by volume Persimmon said first-half sales rose by 7 percent, with a national election, which can often dampen demand as buyers put off major purchases, not affecting the market.

BRIEF-Persimmon AGM approves remuneration policy * 96.67 percent votes cast in favor of approving remuneration policy at AGM, 3.24 percent against

Royal London to vote against Persimmon on pay, board members April 27 British investor Royal London Asset Management said on Thursday it would vote against housebuilder Persimmon on several pay-related issues at its annual general meeting.