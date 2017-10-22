Publicis Groupe SA (PUBP.PA)
57.79EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-0.31 (-0.53%)
€58.10
€58.27
€58.33
€57.44
1,178,032
727,338
€69.00
€55.33
Thu, Oct 19 2017
Advertiser Publicis's shares slide after sales miss forecasts
PARIS Advertising agency Publicis , facing fierce new competition from the growth in online advertising, posted third-quarter sales on Thursday that missed market forecasts and sent its shares lower.
UPDATE 3-Advertiser Publicis's shares slide after sales miss forecasts
* Publicis shares fall (Adds reference to Sky reviewing advertising)
European shares dip as new batch of Q3 earnings unveils disappointments
LONDON, Oct 19 European shares edged down across most bourses and sectors on Thursday as a new batch of third-quarter results brought in some disappointments to investors, notably forecast misses from France's Publicis, Dutch-British Unilever and Germany's Kion.
Publicis shares fall as third-quarter sales miss market forecasts
PARIS Shares in Publicis fell on Thursday after the French advertising group posted third quarter sales that came in below market forecasts.
Publicis advertises stronger growth in H2 after further pick-up in U.S.
PARIS, Oct 19 Advertising group Publicis expressed confidence for the second half of 2017 despite what it called a "challenging environment" for clients, stating that doing more digital consultancy work would help deliver solid results.
Publicis sees stronger growth in H2 after further pick-up in U.S.
PARIS, Oct 19 Advertising group Publicis said it expected to deliver stronger organic growth in the second half of 2017 after it benefited from another sequential rise in revenue in the third quarter, lifted by continued momentum in North America.
Publicis shares rise on CapGemini comments on advertising M&A: traders
PARIS Shares in advertising group Publicis rose to the top of France's benchmark CAC-40 index on Wednesday, lifted by comments about consolidation in the industry made by the head of CapGemini , traders said.
Publicis reports underlying sales growth in Q2, beating expectations
PARIS, July 20 France's Publicis said on Thursday it regained a little traction in the second quarter, driven by a surge in revenue in its biggest regional market, North America.
WPP, Publicis criticize size and scope of ad conference in Cannes
CANNES, France WPP and Publicis said on Friday the world's biggest annual advertising industry conference in Cannes had become costly, too scattered and should return to its roots of solely promoting agencies' creativity.
Publicis shareholders frown on Levy becoming CAC 40's best-paid chairman
PARIS, May 31 Advertising group Publicis won narrow shareholder support on Wednesday to pay its veteran boss Maurice Levy 2.8 million euros ($3.1 mln) a year in his new role as chairman.
