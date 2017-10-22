Edition:
Pure Technologies Ltd (PUR.TO)

PUR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.09CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
$5.08
Open
$5.07
Day's High
$5.14
Day's Low
$5.06
Volume
56,207
Avg. Vol
49,959
52-wk High
$5.95
52-wk Low
$3.90

Tue, Aug 8 2017

BRIEF-Pure Technologies wins contract worth up to $30 mln over five years

* Pure Technologies - unit ‍awarded new work through miami-dade water and sewer department worth up to us$30 million over five years

BRIEF-Pure Technologies posts Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Pure Technologies Ltd - ‍total revenue up 16 pct to $33.7 million in Q2​

BRIEF-Pure Technologies awarded first condition assessment project in South East Asia

* Pure Technologies awarded first condition assessment project in South East Asia

BRIEF-Pure Technologies enters into commercial collaboration

* Entered into commercial collaboration where Xylem will represent pure's products to water sector in gcc countries,India,Singapore,Malaysia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

