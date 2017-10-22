Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PV.DE)
135.20EUR
20 Oct 2017
€0.00 (+0.00%)
€135.20
€136.10
€138.35
€135.05
9,843
28,057
€145.45
€79.95
Thu, Oct 5 2017
BRIEF-Pfeiffer says German court appointed Pangea's Busch to sup board
* dgap-adhoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: district court of Wetzlar decides on the application by Pangea GmbH for the judicial appointment of supervisory board members
Pfeiffer Vacuum board member resigns amid shareholder pressure
FRANKFURT, Aug 18 German pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum's supervisory board member Wolfgang Lust has resigned, the company said on Friday, bowing to pressure from rival and shareholder Busch Group, which has been seeking a board reshuffle.
BRIEF-Pfeiffer Vacuum: abandonment of proposal for EGM
* DGAP-ADHOC: PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG: ABANDONMENT OF PROPOSAL FOR EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING
BRIEF-Pfeiffer Vacuum: supervisory board member Wolfgang Lust resigns
* DGAP-ADHOC: PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG: ANOTHER SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBER RESIGNS
UPDATE 1-Pfeiffer chairman resigns amid shareholder pressure
* Pfeiffer says will consider EGM proposal (Adds chairman's resignation, comments on EGM)
BRIEF-Pfeiffer Vacuum: proposal to convene extraordinary shareholders meeting
* PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG: PROPOSAL TO CONVENE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING
BRIEF-Pfeiffer Vacuum: supervisory board chairman resigns
* DGAP-ADHOC: PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG: SUPERVISORY BOARD CHAIRMAN RESIGNS
Busch calls for Pfeiffer shareholder vote to replace chairman
FRANKFURT, Aug 7 Busch Group demanded on Monday that German pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum call a shareholder vote to replace its supervisory board Chairman Michael Oltmanns with family member Ayla Busch.
BRIEF-Pfeiffer Vacuum H1 EBIT up 33 pct on year
* Pfeiffer Vacuum with strong order intake in first half-year of 2017
BRIEF-Pfeiffer Vacuum acquires Nor-Cal Products Inc
* DGAP-Adhoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum acquires Nor-Cal Products Inc (USA)
