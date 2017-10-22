Pierre et Vacances SA (PVAC.PA)
PVAC.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
47.00EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.16 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
€47.16
Open
€47.02
Day's High
€47.12
Day's Low
€46.50
Volume
2,213
Avg. Vol
6,817
52-wk High
€51.76
52-wk Low
€33.00
BRIEF-Pierre Et Vacances Q4 revenue up at 537.7 million euros
* Q4 REVENUE EUR EUR 537.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 497.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Pierre et vacances Q3 revenue up at 353.9 million euros
* Q3 REVENUE EUR 353.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 341.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Pierre et Vacances to construct 4 resorts in China
* SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH CHONGLI THAIWOO LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES CO., LTD. FOR DEVELOPMENT OF RESORT IN THAIWOO SKI STATION
BRIEF-Pierre et Vacances H1 revenue 614.7 mln euros vs 585.5 mln euros last year
* H1 results affected by heightened seasonal factors in tourism and property development businesses
