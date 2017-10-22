Edition:
United States

PVR Ltd (PVRL.NS)

PVRL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,362.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.45 (-0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs1,369.10
Open
Rs1,374.00
Day's High
Rs1,387.00
Day's Low
Rs1,355.00
Volume
22,247
Avg. Vol
218,913
52-wk High
Rs1,655.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,006.20

Select another date:

Tue, Aug 8 2017

BRIEF-India's PVR approves its stake sale in PVR BluO Entertainment Ltd‍​

* Says approved sale of its 51 percent stake in PVR BluO Entertainment Ltd‍​

Continue Reading

BRIEF-India's PVR June-qtr consol net profit up 3.9 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 444.6 million rupees versus profit of 428.1 million rupees last year

BRIEF-India's PVR seeks members' nod for subscription of NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod for subscription of NCDs for an amount up to INR 5 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ugiL6R) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's PVR March-qtr consol loss narrows

* Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 61.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 4.24 billion rupees

Select another date:

Market Views

» More PVRL.NS Market Views