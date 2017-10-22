Edition:
Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PWFC.NS)

PWFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

130.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.50 (-1.14%)
Prev Close
Rs131.75
Open
Rs131.90
Day's High
Rs132.05
Day's Low
Rs129.55
Volume
938,783
Avg. Vol
5,443,077
52-wk High
Rs168.90
52-wk Low
Rs103.15

BRIEF-Power Finance Corp seeks shareholders' nod to raise funds

* Seeks shareholders' nod to raise funds upto INR 650 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2eGZfdu Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Power Finance Corp June-qtr profit down about 17 pct

* June quarter profit from continuing operations 14.29 billion rupees

BRIEF-Power Finance Corp to consider ‍issue of bonus shares​

* Says to consider ‍issue of bonus shares​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Power Finance Corp posts March-qtr loss from cont ops

* March quarter loss from continuing operations 34.09 billion rupees

