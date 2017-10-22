Parex Resources Inc (PXT.TO)
15.53CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.12 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
$15.41
Open
$15.35
Day's High
$15.58
Day's Low
$15.34
Volume
285,791
Avg. Vol
425,918
52-wk High
$18.22
52-wk Low
$12.19
BRIEF-Parex Resources sees Q1 2018 production to average above 40,000 boe/d
* Parex Resources Inc - increasing Q4 2017 guidance to an average rate of 38,500 boe/d
BRIEF-Parex Resources announces approval of normal course issuer bid
* Parex Resources announces approval of normal course issuer bid
BRIEF-Parex Q2 earnings per share $0.02
* Parex Resources Inc - quarterly production was 34,291 barrels of oil equivalent per day representing an increase of 5 percent over previous quarter
BRIEF-Parex Resources Q1 earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
