Rational AG (RAAG.DE)
RAAG.DE on Xetra
562.00EUR
20 Oct 2017
562.00EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.20 (-0.04%)
€-0.20 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
€562.20
€562.20
Open
€562.60
€562.60
Day's High
€568.30
€568.30
Day's Low
€562.00
€562.00
Volume
4,286
4,286
Avg. Vol
8,144
8,144
52-wk High
€596.35
€596.35
52-wk Low
€405.35
€405.35
Fri, Aug 11 2017
BRIEF-Rational names new chairman, extends CEO's contract
* Says Walter Kurtz elected as new chairman of supervisory board
BRIEF-Rational H1 EBIT up at 83.8 million euros
* SALES REVENUES AMOUNTED TO 331.1 MILLION EUROS IN FIRST SIX MONTHS (2016: 283.1 MILLION EUROS), UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR
German kitchen tool maker Rational raises sales forecast
FRANKFURT, July 11 Germany's Rational, a maker of hot food preparation tools for professional kitchens, said it raised its 2017 sales outlook on Tuesday thanks to large orders from North America.
BRIEF-Rational Q1 profit after tax up 38 pct at 33.7 mln euros
* Growing sales revenues in Q1 by 22 percent to 165.7 million euros ($180.83 million) (2016: 135.7 million euros)
