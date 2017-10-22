Rumo SA (RAIL3.SA)
RAIL3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
13.52BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.42 (+3.21%)
Prev Close
R$ 13.10
Open
R$ 13.06
Day's High
R$ 13.55
Day's Low
R$ 13.05
Volume
11,584,900
Avg. Vol
9,351,522
52-wk High
R$ 13.55
52-wk Low
R$ 5.08
Mon, Sep 25 2017
Brazil's Rumo hires banks to help underwrite share offering
SAO PAULO, Sept 25 Brazilian logistics operator Rumo SA has hired five banks to help underwrite an upcoming share sale, according to a securities filing late on Sunday.
Brazil's Rumo plans $829 million share offer to cut debt
SAO PAULO, Sept 22 Rumo SA plans to sell as much as 2.63 billion reais ($829 million) in new shares as the Brazilian transportation and logistics company aims to reduce a heavy debt burden.
