Randstad Holding NV (RAND.AS)
RAND.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
54.52EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.54 (+1.00%)
Prev Close
€53.98
Open
€54.30
Day's High
€54.81
Day's Low
€54.12
Volume
671,762
Avg. Vol
588,038
52-wk High
€58.41
52-wk Low
€43.92
BRIEF-Livehire signs agreement with Randstad to launch talent community in Singapore
* Randstad signs agreement with Livehire to launch a talent community in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Randstad Q2 profit rises on strong European performance
AMSTERDAM, July 25 Randstad, the world's second-largest staffing agency, said on Tuesday its core profit rose 9 percent to 262 million euros ($305.33 million) in the second quarter, roughly in line with market forecasts.
