Edition:
United States

Rane Holdings Ltd (RANE.NS)

RANE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,760.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-36.85 (-2.05%)
Prev Close
Rs1,796.85
Open
Rs1,800.00
Day's High
Rs1,805.00
Day's Low
Rs1,740.00
Volume
879
Avg. Vol
14,974
52-wk High
Rs2,020.00
52-wk Low
Rs700.00

Select another date:

Tue, Sep 12 2017

BRIEF-Rane (Madras) allotts 1.1 mln shares at 547 rupees each

* Says allots 3,65,630 warrants at 547 rupees each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-India's Rane Holdings June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol profit 359.9 million rupees versus 190 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Rane (Madras) June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 27.2 million rupees versus profit 33.3 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Rane (Madras) seeks members' nod to approve preferential issue of equity shares

* Seeks members' nod to approve preferential issue of equity shares

BRIEF-Rane (Madras) to consider fund raising via issue of shares and/or convertible securities on preferential basis

* To consider fund raising plans of co by way of issuance of shares and/or convertible securities to promoters/promoter group on preferential basis Source text - http://bit.ly/2w5DpXY Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Rane (Madras) approves election of Harish Lakshman as vice chairman

* Says approved election of harish lakshman as vice chairman of company, w.e.f. May 16, 2017 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qMU5UG) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Rane (Madras) posts March-qtr loss

* March quarter consol net loss 1.3 million rupees versus profit 26.6 million rupees year ago

Select another date:

Market Views

» More RANE.NS Market Views