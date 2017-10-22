Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT.L)
Thu, Aug 31 2017
BRIEF-AGF Management says Smith & Williamson is no longer in discussions with Rathbone Brothers
Rathbone Brothers terminates merger talks with Smith & Williamson
Aug 31 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers said on Thursday that it had terminated talks with UK-based financial services provider Smith & Williamson over a possible all-share merger. Rathbone said it would incur a charge of about 5 million pounds ($6.45 million) in 2017 for the expenses related to the merger talks. The company had said earlier this month that it was in exclusive merger talks with Smith & Williamson. ($1 = 0.7756 pounds) (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengalu
LONDON British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers said on Saturday it was in exclusive talks with UK-based financial services provider Smith & Williamson over a possible all share merger.
LONDON, Aug 19 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers said on Saturday it was in exclusive talks with UK-based financial services provider Smith & Williamson over a possible all share merger.
LONDON, Aug 19 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers is in advanced talks with UK-based financial services provider Smith and Williamson about a 2 billion pound ($2.6 billion) merger, Sky News reported on Saturday.
Wealth manager Rathbone Brothers gets Q1 market boost
LONDON, May 11 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers reported a 4.7 percent rise in first-quarter funds under management on Thursday, boosted by investment gains.