Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT.L)

RAT.L on London Stock Exchange

2,588.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-17.00 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
2,605.00
Open
2,615.00
Day's High
2,615.00
Day's Low
2,581.00
Volume
44,197
Avg. Vol
48,155
52-wk High
2,842.00
52-wk Low
1,745.00

Thu, Aug 31 2017

BRIEF-AGF Management says ‍Smith & Williamson is no longer in discussions with Rathbone Brothers

* AGF Management Limited confirms changes to Smith & Williamson prospective merger

Rathbone Brothers terminates merger talks with Smith & Williamson

Aug 31 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers said on Thursday that it had terminated talks with UK-based financial services provider Smith & Williamson over a possible all-share merger. Rathbone said it would incur a charge of about 5 million pounds ($6.45 million) in 2017 for the expenses related to the merger talks. The company had said earlier this month that it was in exclusive merger talks with Smith & Williamson. ($1 = 0.7756 pounds) (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengalu

BRIEF-AGF Management confirms that Smith & Williamson and Rathbone Brothers are in merger talks

* AGF Management Ltd ‍responds to media reports in U.K. regarding a potential change to its investment in Smith & Williamson​

Wealth manager Rathbone Brothers gets Q1 market boost

LONDON, May 11 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers reported a 4.7 percent rise in first-quarter funds under management on Thursday, boosted by investment gains.

