RBL Bank Ltd (RATB.NS)

RATB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

521.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.25 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
Rs522.25
Open
Rs526.00
Day's High
Rs526.50
Day's Low
Rs517.10
Volume
354,170
Avg. Vol
1,490,227
52-wk High
Rs600.90
52-wk Low
Rs311.90

Tue, Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Axiscades Engineering Technologies says RBL Bank providing credit facilities to unit

* RBL Bank is providing credit facilities for 587 million rupees to Axiscades Aerospace & Technologies ‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2ga9DOK Further company coverage:

BRIEF-RBL Bank completes capital raise of 16.80 bln rupees

* Says completes capital raise of INR 16.80 billion Source text: [RBL Bank has successfully completed the capital infusion of Rs. 1680 Cr. from a set of marquee domestic and international investors. The Bank has issued 32,621,354 equity shares on preferential basis at a price of Rs 515 per share.] Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's RBL Bank June quarter net profit up 45 pct

* June quarter net profit 1.41 billion rupees versus 973.4 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Varam Capital & RBL Bank tie-up to take ATM services to doorsteps

* Varam Capital-RBL Bank tie-up to take ATM services to doorsteps

BRIEF-India's RBL Bank approves issue of 32.6 mln equity shares on preferential basis

* Says approved issue of 32.6 million equity shares on preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's RBL Bank seeks members' nod for issue of debt securities worth up to 25 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod for increase in borrowing powers to up to 150 billion rupees

BRIEF-RBL Bank March-qtr profit up about 55 pct

* March quarter net profit 1.30 billion rupees versus 841.8 million rupees year ago

