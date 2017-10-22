Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA.TO)
Tue, Aug 8 2017
BRIEF-Ritchie Bros Q2 earnings per share $0.16
* Q2 revenue $166.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $162.6 million
BRIEF-Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers qtrly adj EPS $0.33
* Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc - qtrly revenues $166.2 million versus $ 158.8mln; qtrly earnings per share $0.16; qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.33 Source text - http://bit.ly/2vIPxka Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Kim Fennell and Amy Guggenheim Shenkan to join Ritchie Bros' board
* Kim Fennell and Amy Guggenheim shenkan to join Ritchie Bros.' board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ritchie Bros and Caterpillar launch strategic alliance
* Ritchie Bros. - under alliance, co will become Caterpillar's preferred global partner for live onsite and online auctions for used cat equipment
BRIEF-Ritchie Bros., IronPlanet secure unconditional antitrust clearance
* Ritchie Bros. and IronPlanet secure unconditional antitrust clearance from the U.S. Department of justice; acquisition is expected to close in the next few weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: