Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA.TO)

BRIEF-Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers qtrly adj EPS $0.33 * Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc - qtrly revenues $166.2 million versus $ 158.8mln; qtrly earnings per share $0.16; qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.33 Source text - http://bit.ly/2vIPxka Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Kim Fennell and Amy Guggenheim Shenkan to join Ritchie Bros' board * Kim Fennell and Amy Guggenheim shenkan to join Ritchie Bros.' board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Ritchie Bros and Caterpillar launch strategic alliance * Ritchie Bros. - ‍under alliance, co will become Caterpillar's preferred global partner for live onsite and online auctions for used cat equipment​