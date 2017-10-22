Edition:
United States

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA.TO)

RBA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

36.29CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.17 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
$36.12
Open
$36.23
Day's High
$36.44
Day's Low
$34.41
Volume
229,994
Avg. Vol
149,728
52-wk High
$52.88
52-wk Low
$34.03

Select another date:

Tue, Aug 8 2017

BRIEF-Ritchie Bros Q2 earnings per share $0.16

* Q2 revenue $166.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $162.6 million

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers qtrly adj EPS $0.33

* Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc - qtrly revenues $166.2 million versus $ 158.8mln; qtrly earnings per share $0.16; qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.33 Source text - http://bit.ly/2vIPxka Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Kim Fennell and Amy Guggenheim Shenkan to join Ritchie Bros' board

* Kim Fennell and Amy Guggenheim shenkan to join Ritchie Bros.' board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Ritchie Bros and Caterpillar launch strategic alliance

* Ritchie Bros. - ‍under alliance, co will become Caterpillar's preferred global partner for live onsite and online auctions for used cat equipment​

BRIEF-Ritchie Bros., IronPlanet secure unconditional antitrust clearance

* Ritchie Bros. and IronPlanet secure unconditional antitrust clearance from the U.S. Department of justice; acquisition is expected to close in the next few weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More RBA.TO Market Views