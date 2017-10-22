Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS.L)

Britain's financial watchdog consents to scrutiny of confidential RBS report LONDON, Oct 17 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has agreed to allow a confidential report into the Royal Bank of Scotland's treatment of struggling companies to be scrutinised, lawmakers said on Tuesday.

UK lawmakers pile pressure on watchdog over RBS report LONDON British lawmakers have hired a barrister to check if a summary of a report by regulators into how Royal Bank of Scotland treated companies in difficulties is comprehensive and fair.

REFILE-Nomura, RBS lose bid to overturn $839 million mortgage bond award NEW YORK, Sept 28 Nomura Holdings Inc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc lost a U.S. court appeal on Thursday to overturn an order requiring them to pay $839 million for making false statements while selling mortgage-backed securities to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

BRIEF-RBS announces allotment, issue of new ordinary shares * Announces allotment, issue of 56.6 million new ordinary shares of co at subscription price of 256.0266 pence per new share‍​ Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2hyWhvM) Further company coverage:

Story withdrawn on RBS case litigation costs LONDON The story dated Sept. 22 and headlined "Litigation costs to rub salt in RBS investor wounds" is withdrawn. Reuters is withdrawing this story to avoid leaving any readers with a misimpression about the litigation costs related to the case.

