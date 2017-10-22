Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO)

BRIEF-Rogers Communications qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share C$1.02‍​ * Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share $1.02‍​

Rogers Communications' quarterly profit more than doubles Oct 19 Canadian telecom company Rogers Communications Inc's quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by strength in its wireless unit, as it added the highest number of postpaid subscribers in eight years.

BRIEF-RCI announces agreement to acquire DAE * RCI - DAE's offices in Australia, New zealand, US and Egypt will become part of RCI upon completion of the acquisition

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up to 3-week high, boosted by Rogers TORONTO, July 20 Canada's main stock index edged up on Thursday to a three-week high, boosted by a bump in shares of Rogers Communications Inc after it beat earnings expectations, while energy shares lost ground as oil prices fell.

Rogers' profit beats on wireless strength but cable drags TORONTO Canadian telecom company Rogers Communications Inc reported a greater-than-expected 35 percent jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as a gain in wireless subscribers offset declines in its cable TV business.

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up to 3-week high, boosted by Rogers TORONTO, July 20 Canada's main stock index edged up on Thursday to a three-week high, boosted by a bump in shares of Rogers Communications Inc after it beat earnings expectations, while energy shares lost ground as oil prices fell.

UPDATE 2-Rogers' profit beats on wireless strength but cable drags TORONTO, July 20 Canadian telecom company Rogers Communications Inc reported a greater-than-expected 35 percent jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as a gain in wireless subscribers offset declines in its cable TV business.

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as earnings beats boost Rogers, CP Rail TORONTO, July 20 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as higher oil prices boosted energy stocks and shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and Rogers Communications Inc rose after the companies reported better-than-expected earnings.