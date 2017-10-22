Edition:
United States

Redefine International PLC (RDI.L)

RDI.L on London Stock Exchange

38.14GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.03 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
38.17
Open
38.40
Day's High
38.40
Day's Low
37.85
Volume
1,852,693
Avg. Vol
1,762,836
52-wk High
45.00
52-wk Low
35.09

Select another date:

Wed, Jul 19 2017

BRIEF-Redefine to raise stake in International Hotel Properties Limited

* Proposed acquisition of a further stake in International Hotel Properties Limited

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Redefine International posts HY underlying eps of 1.35 pence

* For six months ended 28 february, underlying earnings per share of 1.35 pence, in line with guidance

Select another date:

Market Views

» More RDI.L Market Views