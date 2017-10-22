Edition:
Redington (India) Ltd (REDI.NS)

REDI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

154.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.75 (-1.75%)
Prev Close
Rs157.20
Open
Rs157.20
Day's High
Rs158.60
Day's Low
Rs152.30
Volume
25,047
Avg. Vol
611,763
52-wk High
Rs168.15
52-wk Low
Rs82.05

Thu, Jul 27 2017

BRIEF-Redington (India) June-qtr consol profit up 5.7 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 984 million rupees versus 931 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Redington (India) March-qtr consol profit rises

* Redington (India) Ltd - Consol profit in March quarter last year was 1.38 billion rupees as per IND-AS; Consol total income 104.91 billion rupees

BRIEF-Redington (India) recommends final dividend of 2.30 rupees per share

May 25 Redington (India) Ltd: * Recommended final dividend of 2.30 rupees per share * Says approved reappointment of Raj Shankar as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

