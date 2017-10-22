Redington (India) Ltd (REDI.NS)

* Redington (India) Ltd - Consol profit in March quarter last year was 1.38 billion rupees as per IND-AS; Consol total income 104.91 billion rupees

May 25 Redington (India) Ltd: * Recommended final dividend of 2.30 rupees per share * Says approved reappointment of Raj Shankar as MD